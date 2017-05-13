Police dog takes a bullet for partner

(INSIDE EDITION) --A loyal police dog saved his partner’s life during a shootout in South Florida on Friday, according to police.

The K9, Casper, took a bullet that was intended for his handler, but luckily the animal survived.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officers started chasing Phillip Oshea, 46, early morning Friday after he robbed a bar and carjacked a woman, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Police said deputies saw the suspect, and chased the him before he crashed the vehicle.

Gunfire was exchanged between deputies and O'Shea and the suspect was killed.