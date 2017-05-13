Crews battle garage fire in East Norriton

Crews were able to place a garage fire under control within an hour on Saturday.

- Crews were able to place a garage fire under control within an hour on Saturday.

It happened on the 3100 block of Sycamore Lane around 2 p.m. The fire was placed under control at 2:47 p.m.

The Fire Marshal on scene said the house was a total loss.

Officials say one male victim was taken to a local hospital to treat burns to his upper body.

An 18-year-old girl was also in the home, but got out with her dog according to police.

Both the police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.