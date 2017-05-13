Man with prosthetic leg participates in local charity run News Man with prosthetic leg participates in local charity run For Brandon Holiday, going for a run is a matter of changing his prosthetic leg, and moving forward.

Whether it's running, coaching, or training for the U.S. National Team and the 2020 Para Olympics in kayak, he has come a long way since he became an amputee 11 years ago.

Now, he helps others through the athletes with disabilities network and is preparing for a 5k charity run in Pennsauken.

"We are creating opportunities and events for them to see other people with similar disabilities doing any sport from running to kayaking," said Holiday.



Brandon, a former police officer who lost his leg from complications with lupus, gives thanks to a South Jersey company -Prosthetic Orthotic Solutions International- for crafting his prosthetics and sponsoring the event for all people with disabilities.



The technicians at POSI handcraft countless prosthetics every year.