Take another look: Recall may change your BBQ plans

- You may want to change your Mother’s Day barbeque plans slightly and go back to the store, since some burgers and onion rings are being recalled.

Lamb Weston is recalling 14 ounce packages of Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings because they may contain a milk allergen not mentioned on the package.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The recalled items were manufactured by Fry Foods and sold in grocery stores, not Red Robin restaurants.

The Red Robin Crispy Onion Rings come in 14-ounce bags and are frozen.

The UPC code is 0 43301 61119 3. The Sell By dates are OCT 28 2018 and OCT 29 2018. The package codes indicating the time the product was made and will vary by package are 6906711841 HH:MM and 6906711941 HH:MM.

Consumers who bought Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings should return the package to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-866-518-0137, Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.