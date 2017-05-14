Police questioning how man fell from motel's 3rd floor window

- Police are trying to find out whether a man who plunged from a third-floor window of a Hunting Park motel simply fell or whether he may have been pushed.

Officials said the fall at the Liberty Motel in the 3200 block of Germantown Avenue was reported shortly after 2:30pm Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name and other details weren't released.

The city shut the motel down in late 2014, but was allowed to reopen again in January 2015.