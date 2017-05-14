Thousands take part in 27th Komen Race for the Cure News Thousands take part in 27th Komen Race for the Cure It’s a Philadelphia Mother’s Day tradition, now in its 27th year. Thousands came together to participate in the Susan G. Komen 27th Annual Race for the Cure to fight breast cancer.

The family-friendly 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun walk started early Sunday in front of the Art Museum.

Opening ceremonies began at 7am. They included the Survivors Parade of Pink. Then, the race followed at 8:15am.

The 5K course goes up Kelly Drive to Girard Avenue. Then it crosses the Schuylkill and returns via Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Click here for SEPTA detours.

People of all types -- patients, survivors, families, friends and volunteers -- work in advance to raise money for the team’s effort to prevail over breast cancer.

The event raises money for breast cancer research, community grants, and educational and outreach initiatives through Komen Philadelphia.

According to the Komen website, "Key to our Race’s success are community donations and participant fundraising. 75 percent of funds raised stay local to the Komen Philadelphia Community Grants program and other breast health initiatives in our 15-county service area. 25 percent of funds support breakthrough research."