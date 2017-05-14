New research suggests moms and dads make better employees

(FOX NEWS) - According to new research, men and women make for better employees after becoming parents than they were before having children.

Amy Henderson, CEO of Tend Lab, discussed her findings with Jenna Lee on the FOX News Channel show "Happening Now."

Henderson said her studies debunked two myths regarding parenthood.

She said mothers (and fathers) are no less effective at work after becoming parents, nor do their careers suffer as a result of the added responsibility.

The second has to do with performance. Click here to watch the full discussion.

