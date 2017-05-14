Magnitude 5.7 earthquake in NE Iran kills 3, injures 200 News Magnitude 5.7 earthquake in NE Iran kills 3, injures 200 Iranian state TV is reporting a strong magnitude 5.7 earthquake has left three people dead and about 200 injured in a remote area in the country's northeast.

The quake that struck late Saturday jolted the town of Pishqaleh, a farming region close to the Turkmenistan border, with a population of about 2,000 people, some 498 miles northeast of the capital Tehran.

The earthquake led to a power outage and TV reports said the quake damaged several buildings in nearby villages.

A magnitude 5.7 quake has the potential to cause considerable damage.

Iran is prone to daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6. temblor flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Also in Iran, the country's former reformist president Mohammad Khatami has called on voters to re-elect President Hassan Rouhani in the May 19 presidential elections.

Khatami, in a video posted online, urged voters to cast their ballot for Rouhani to ensure the "implementation of social and economic justice."

Khatami lauded the accomplishments of Rouhani's administration, which he described as successful despite facing "limitations and problems."

Khatami is considered to have played a key role in Rouhani's ascension to the presidency in 2013, apparently convincing reformist challenger Mohammad Reza Aref to step aside.

Khatami, who served as president from 1997 to 2005, is considered to be the spiritual leader of Iran's reformist, and remains influential among youth despite being under a media ban.