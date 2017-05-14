- A sixth person is under arrest in the case of a boy who authorities say was “abused during animal furry parties in Bucks County” and this latest suspect is a woman.

Sunday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Paige Wren Taske of Cumberland County has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting that same victim. Cumberland County is just west of Harrisburg.

Shapiro said Tasker, 27, was taken to Monroe County -- in the Poconos -- where she has been preliminarily arraigned on charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

According to investigators with the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section, “Tasker on more than one occasion performed a sex act on a 14-year-old boy. Investigators in recent months have learned the same boy was sexually abused years earlier at furry parties where adults dressed as animals.”

Also, investigators say Tasker had a brief relationship with David Parker, who was earlier charged in the investigation with child rape, possession of child pornography and related charges. The claim she went to visit Parker in Monroe County in 2015 and “during the visit, she slept in the victim’s bed and sexually assaulted him.”

Tasker’s bail is set at $250,000 cash and authorities say makes her “the sixth person arrested so far in the ongoing investigation of a ring of child sexual predators, some of whom dressed as animals at furry parties where the abuse took place.”

Last week, defendant Kenneth C. Fenske, 57 of Quakertown, was held for trial on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. Fenske was arrested in late January.

In addition to Fenske, Parker and Tasker, three others are charged with sex offenses in connection with the predator ring. Proceedings against all are pending. Parker and the three others had been arrested before Fenske.

Suspected child predators can be reported to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. People who suspect an online predator or abuse can also send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.