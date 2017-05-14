TSA: Gun in carry-on bag lands man in jail, not ticketed destination

- A Lehigh Valley man trying to fly from Newark to Cuba landed in jail after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag.

According to the TSA, the officer detected the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on Saturday “as it passed through the security checkpoint x-ray machine. It was loaded with 18 hollow-point bullets, including one in the chamber.”

TSA officers contacted the Port Authority Police Department, which runs Newark Liberty International Airport. They confiscated the gun and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

His name has not been released but the TSA reported he lives in Northampton, Pa., and was ticketed to fly to Havana, Cuba.

The TSA reminds flyers, “Weapons including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition are not permitted in carry-on bags. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.”

Also, it advises passengers to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport.