Search suspended for missing boater in Penns Grove, NJ

Authorities are on scene for reports of a person out in the water in the Delaware River.

Police and the dive team are working to rescue the person near Delaware Avenue and W. Main Street.

According to Fox 29's Joyce Evans, witnesses and family members are on scene.

Witnesses said there were two cousins on a boat and the waters were rough. The boat capsized, and one of the cousins swam to shore, according to witnesses.

Crews are still looking for the other cousin.

This is a developing story. Fox 29 will update this story as we learn more information.