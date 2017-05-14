Man dies after setting himself on fire while on Facebook Live, police say

Posted:May 14 2017 04:22PM EDT

Updated:May 14 2017 04:23PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they responded to an incident relating to Facebook Live in the 1500 block of Madison early Saturday morning. 

They asserted that a man set himself on fire in an attempt to kill himself while filming the whole thing on Facebook Live.

The victim's ex-girlfriend Alyssa Moore identified the man has Jared McLemore. FOX13 uncovered he has a history of domestic violence including threatening to kill her, police said. 

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they discovered a male with severe burns. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition and later died from his injuries. 

