Baby born at 1am on Mother's Day; Dad was a New Year's baby

baby Zion Troy Harrell, mom Jacqueline Sowell, dad Malik Harrell
baby Zion Troy Harrell, mom Jacqueline Sowell, dad Malik Harrell

Posted:May 14 2017 05:13PM EDT

Updated:May 14 2017 05:17PM EDT

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (WTXF) - There’s no question Mother’s Day is special for every mom but probably even more special for moms who have babies on Mother’s Day.

Holy Redeemer Hospital reports it had five babies born there, so far this year.

Jacqueline Sowell of Mount Airy was the first to give birth. She had a baby boy, Zion Troy Harrell, at exactly 1am.

Zion weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz., and was 20 inches long.

Holiday births run in the family as Zion’s father, Malik Harrell, was a New Year’s baby!

By the way, this did not make Sowell a mother for the first time. Zion is the couple’s second child.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories