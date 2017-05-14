Baby born at 1am on Mother's Day; Dad was a New Year's baby

- There’s no question Mother’s Day is special for every mom but probably even more special for moms who have babies on Mother’s Day.

Holy Redeemer Hospital reports it had five babies born there, so far this year.

Jacqueline Sowell of Mount Airy was the first to give birth. She had a baby boy, Zion Troy Harrell, at exactly 1am.

Zion weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz., and was 20 inches long.

Holiday births run in the family as Zion’s father, Malik Harrell, was a New Year’s baby!

By the way, this did not make Sowell a mother for the first time. Zion is the couple’s second child.