Pedestrian struck, critically wounded in Feltonville

- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically wounded Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 4300 block of N. Fifth Street around 2:30 p.m., but officers weren't notified until just after 5 p.m.

A 50-year-old man was hit by either a dirt bike or motorcycle, according to police.

The victim was taken to Albert Einstein hospital for injuries to his upper chest and left leg. He is in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the bike was an 18-year-old woman, who suffered from injuries to her jaw.

She was taken to Saint Christopher's hospital where she is recovering in stable condition.

According to police, the striking vehicle was removed from the scene when police arrived.