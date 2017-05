- Police are responding to a barricade at a home on the 2600 block of Thompson Street.

Police say they first received a call around 6:30 p.m., stating that a man was feeling suicidal and was armed with a knife, refusing to come outside the home.

There is one adult woman and six children all on the third floor inside the home, according to police.

Officers declared the barricade at 7:14 p.m.