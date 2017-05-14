Year-long renovations on 18th Street bridge begin Monday News Year-long renovations on 18th Street bridge begin Monday Construction is set to start Monday morning as yet another bridge over the Vine Street Expressway is torn down and rebuilt.

The 18th Street Bridge is the last of seven bridges to be overhauled in a $65 million project that started two years ago.

So far, only the bridge over 19th Street is completed, but PennDOT says the project is a year ahead of schedule.

Neighbors, who have dealt with so much construction between Vine Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway, say the end can't come soon enough.

"The construction has been over the top," said Kisha Clingan. "But you just have to adjust. You have to set a little extra buffer in your day. Leave 30 minutes early. And then you won't be late. It's frustrating."

"Shouldn't be a problem for people," said Bruce Rader, another local resident. "People should be adaptable. It's only temporary. A year or two. But in the long run, it's very good for Philly. It's very good for the area."

The seven bridge construction project is expected to be completed in late 2018.