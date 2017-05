Philadelphia police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing nine-year-old girl.

Anya Everett, 9, went missing from the 5900 block of Addison Street on Sunday, according to police.

Everett is described as 4'9", 70 lbs., with brown eyes and black shoulder length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, tan pants, and blue converse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.