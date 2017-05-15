No Regional Rail between Lansdale, Doylestown

- SEPTA has announced there is no Regional Rail service on its Lansdale/Doylestown line between Lansdale and Doylestown.

It reports service is suspended "due to a fatality" near the Fortuna Station. Police are investigating.

Doylestown is the end of the line. Before that, the stations affected are Delaware Valley University, New Britain, Chalfont, Link Belt, Colmar, Fortuna, 9th Street and then Lansdale -- which will get you to Center City.

Unfortunately, there are delays between Lansdale and Center City. Expect possible delays of up to 60 minutes. Also, Trains #5711, #6595 and #504 are canceled.

Separately, on the Paoli/Thorndale line, Train #509 is canceled from Temple University to Thorndale, and Train #9542 is canceled from Thorndale to Temple University.

