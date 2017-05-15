Tragic end when missing boater's body found News Tragic end to search for missing boater The body of a missing boater has been found and recovered from the Delaware River. That man’s body was found at about 10pm Sunday night.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson reports the victim and his cousin and gone crabbing many times before.

Unfortunately, there were rough water conditions near Penns Grove on Sunday. The men were knocked off the 12-foot motorboat, which capsized.

One man screamed for help as he swam to shore. He suffered hypothermia but will make a full recovery.

Divers and choppers helped with the search throughout the day from the Commodore Barry to the Delaware Memorial bridges.

That search had to be suspended at 7:30pm because of the tide, current and high winds. Low visibility also hampered the search.

A Delaware Fish and Wildlife official said the men were not wearing life jackets.

No names have been released.