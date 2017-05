- A house fire in Holmesburg that caused two injuries is now under control.

SKYFOX is over the 3600 block of Rhawn Street.

The call came minutes before 7am and was quickly placed under control.

There were two injuries. We saw one person being carried out on a stretcher and were told a second was also taken to the hospital. Neither were fighters..

The home is a 3-story twin.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, or the victims' conditions.