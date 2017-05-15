Idaho's memorial to Anne Frank vandalized [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy KIVI News Idaho's memorial to Anne Frank vandalized It’s not what many easterners would expect to find in Idaho: a memorial to Anne Frank. Sadly, a memorial to her in Boise has been defaced with racist language.

She was the Jewish girl whose family had to go into hiding in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis during the Holocaust. She wrote a diary during that time, but was captured and died as a teenager before the end of World War II.

Officials say racist and anti-Semitic slurs were written on the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial last week.

Police are treating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

State officials say they've already received more than $11,000 in donations for repairs.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says it will put any leftover money to a human rights educational project.