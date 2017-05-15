Replacement starting for last bridge over Vine Street Expressway (I-676) News Replacement starting for last bridge over Vine Street Expressway (I-676) Construction is about to start on another of those bridges over the Vine Street Expressway (I-676): the one at 18th Street.

- How many of you remember before there a was Vine Street Expressway (I-676), connecting the eastern and western parts of Center City?

It was built in the 1970s and 1980s, and by now, the bridges over it need repair.

It's actually the last of seven bridges to be overhauled in a $65 million project that started two years ago.

So far, only the 19th Street bridge is completed, but PennDOT says the project is a year ahead of schedule.

Neighbors, who've dealt with so much construction between Vine Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway say the end can’t come soon enough.

The seven bridge construction project is expected to be completed in late 2018.

