Police: Video shows person of interest in Point Breeze townhome arson News Video from Point Breeze fire shows ‘person of interest’ Surveillance video is out on the fire in Point Breeze that destroyed several new townhomes under construction and unoccupied. It happened two weeks ago, and you may remember it was blamed on anti-gentrification.

- Surveillance video is out on the fire in Point Breeze that destroyed several new townhomes under construction and unoccupied. It happened two weeks ago, and you may remember it was blamed on anti-gentrification.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire in the morning of May 1 after it went to a second alarm. There were no injuries reported.

The video shows an unknown man police are calling a “person of interest” at the construction site before the fire in the 1300 block of S. 20th Street. At first, he’s seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, but a short time later, he returns without the hooded sweatshirt wearing a T-shirt, distinctive shoes, and reflective backpack.

According to police, he appears to be a young white male with a thin build.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential. You can also call the ATF at 1-888-283-3473 or click here to email them.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.