3 generations of women in 1 family graduate together

(INSIDE EDITION) - It is graduation time for an entire family — spanning three generations.

Lawanda Flennoy, her three daughters — Paris, Amari, and Jade — and her granddaughter, Brooklyn, are all set to graduate this spring in Illinois.

In a cute photo shoot that commemorated their accomplishments, the family all held their 2017 graduation caps.

“It was the idea of my oldest daughter Paris. She wanted to have a family graduate shoot. Originally I hadn’t planned on being in the picture. They insisted that I be in it,” Flennoy told InsideEdition.com.

Flennoy is set to graduate with her associate’s degree from South Suburban College at the end of the month. She initially started school when she was younger but put it on the back burner as a single mom. In 2010, she decided to go back.

“It’s just the first step," Flennoy said. "It’s a stepping stone to me completing my next degree."

But, what she is more excited about are the accomplishments of her daughters.

Flennoy’s daughter Paris, 25, recently graduated from Chicago State University with a degree in public relations and will go on to work for Apple. Flennoy’s daughter Amari, 23, graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a degree in industrial engineering and has accepted a position with Ford Motor Company.

Her daughter Jade will graduate from high school this year and is planning to attend Illinois State University.

Flennoy’s granddaughter, Paris' daughter, graduated kindergarten this year as well and Flennoy said she’s extremely proud of all of them.

“It’s actually overwhelming. I am really excited about them graduating. They are doing really well for themselves," she said.

Flennoy said the family will have no shortage of graduation celebrations this summer.