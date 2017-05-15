Police: Man killed woman inside Md. apartment, dumped body in dumpster

- A 35-year-old Maryland man has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing a woman in their apartment and then disposing her body in a dumpster.

Prince George's County police have charged Michael Proctor with first- and second-degree murder of 41-year-old Turkessa Paige.

Police say Paige was initially reported missing by a family member on April 27. As police investigated her disappearance, detectives found evidence that suggested Proctor may have harmed Paige.

Investigators say last Friday, Proctor confessed to killing Paige in their Oxon Hill apartment on April 13. He told police that he removed her body from the apartment located in the 4500 block of Wheeler Road and dumped her body into a dumpster nearby.

According to police, Proctor and Paige were in a romantic relationship.

Proctor is being held without bond.