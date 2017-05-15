Babysitter blamed for toddler's brain injury after he disciplined her for eating candy

(INSIDE EDITION) - A California toddler is fighting for her life after police say she was brutally "disciplined" by a teenage babysitter, causing serious brain trauma.

Gia Lamar was reportedly slammed against a wall, while her siblings watched, by a 16-year-old boy who cops say later told them the 2-year-old had snuck a piece of candy when she was supposed to be asleep.

Gia was so grievously injured that she had to go to a hospital in Sacramento, flat lining once while on the way, according to her family.

She underwent three hours of emergency brain surgery.

Doctors had to remove a clot that formed on the toddler's brain and also remove a portion of her skull to reduce the swelling.

Gia's mother told reporters she'd known the babysitter for several years and had even allowed him to move into her home after his own family kicked him out.

Astoundingly, Gia's mother said she's already forgiven the teen.

While the family begins to pick up the pieces, a GoFundMe account has been created to offset travel costs for Gia's parents as they make the trip to Sacramento, which is 77 miles from their home.

"My 5 year old saw and said he was stricking (sic) her with a towel tryin to wake her up. It's unexplainable how I feel but PLEASE be careful when u let watch ur children," the poster wrote on behalf of Gia's mom.