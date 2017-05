Fire engulfs South Jersey home, everyone got out News Fire engulfs South Jersey home Emergency workers in Gloucester County are putting out hot spots after fire engulfed a home, early Tuesday morning.

- Emergency workers in Gloucester County are putting out hot spots after fire engulfed a home, early Tuesday morning.

Heavy flames spread through the two-story house in Glassboro, on the 400 block of Mullica Hill Road.

You can see destruction all over the home.

It started shortly after 4:30am.

Thankfully, everybody inside the home got out safely, and no injuries were reported.