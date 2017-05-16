Deadline to register to vote in June NJ primary

- Time is running out to vote in New Jersey's June primary.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to participate in the June 6 election. Voters must return a completed form to their local or county election officials.

The primary election will determine which candidates will run for governor and the Legislature in November.

Click here to find your county and register.

It also happens to be Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania. By far, the hottest contest in Tuesday's primary election is the Philadelphia District Attorney's race.

Statewide, Pennsylvania voters will choose candidates to fill openings on two state appellate courts.