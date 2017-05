- A man getting out of a car with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter was shot in his back and hip.

Police it happened just before midnight in Overbrook, on the 1700 block of N. 60th Street.

He was taken to the hospital and now listed in stable condition.

Nobody else was injured.

We’re told the entire shooting was captured on private surveillance video.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive.