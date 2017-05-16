Rare Bill Cosby interview: Suggests accusations fueled by racism

Dec. 14, 2016: Bill Cosby arriving at court in Norristown for one of his pretrial hearings.
(FOX NEWS) - Bill Cosby gave his first interview in more than two years to Sirius XM’s Michael Smerconish, and the 30-minute unedited chat aired during “The Michael Smerconish Program” on the POTUS channel Tuesday.  

Part of the interview included clips of Cosby being interviewed by his daughters Esna and Erinn.

During the chat with Smerconish, Cosby said would not discuss the sexual assault allegations against him – in the chats with Esna and Erinn or otherwise.

“That’s not something that, uh, any smart person would want to do.”

