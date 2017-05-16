Wilmington shooting victim critical

- The victim in Monday afternoon’s shooting in Wilmington has been identified as a 26-year-old man, and he remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Wilmington police say it happened after 4pm near the 500 block of Shearman Street.

Officers found the victim “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back” and say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Justin Kreysa at 302-576-3646.