- Police are investigating vandalism at a local cemetery.

Police say the discovery was made Tuesday by a groundskeeper at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery located on the 1800 block of Bridge Street in the city’s Frankford section. According to police, five tombstones were toppled over.

Back in February, 100 headstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Wissinoming. No one was arrested in that case.

