Students learn how to caddy for free tuition News Students learn how to caddy for free tuition From the golf course to a college campus, students are getting a free college education and it's all by learning how to caddy.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

On the golf course, your game can go terribly wrong until the next shot—when you seemingly can’t miss. That it is why golf has a great support system.

Caddies Jade Gray-Davis and Robyn Coleman are Philadelphia Evan’s Scholarship winners.

"It is all about having a friendly attitude and being really friendly and warm," Gray-Davis told FOX 29.

For three summers, they moved to Chicago for seven weeks and learned how to caddie. In exchange for a full tuition room and board at Penn State University.

"I was like, I don’t know what a caddie was. I never played golf. I never been on a golf course. The only course I been on was mini golf," Gray-Davis explained.

Jade and Robyn quickly learned.

Since 1930, the Western Golf Association and the Even’s Scholar Program has sent over 10,000 students to college. For some scholars like Jade it is an opportunity of a lifetime.

Golf is a difficult game to master but the game of life can be equally as challenging without a break once in a while.