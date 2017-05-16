Friends and family search for missing Malvern woman News Friends and family search for missing Malvern woman A seemingly happy and healthy woman mysteriously vanished. She hasn't been seen in more than a month. Her disappearance is leading to more questions than answers.

Nicole Walker spent hours searching a running trail and retention pond in the Charlestown Meadows townhome community. She was looking for missing Malvern mom, Anna.

Walker says her husband is Anna's coworker. She felt compelled to get involved after hearing the woman's abandoned car was found one week ago; however, there was no sign of Anna. The missing woman is originally from Poland but lives in Chester County with her husband and 3 and a half year old son.

The local actuary was reported missing by her husband on April 12. That's according to police who say her husband told investigators he last saw her on the 10th heading to work. The couple's house was quiet when FOX 29 stopped by earlier today. Husband Allen Gould's attorney released a statement on his behalf saying it's a very difficult time and requested privacy.

This woman who doesn't want to be identified for safety reasons but says she's been friends with Anna for nearly 20 years. She and several other friends tell us they're concerned for Anna's safety and are organizing a community meeting Thursday to regroup and reorganize their search efforts. State Police tell us they searched the Malvern area on Saturday for a second time but no new evidence was found and people like Nicole Walker are anxious for answers.

"I just want to bring her family her poor parents who don't even live in this country some peace and to bring her some peace, too," Walker said.