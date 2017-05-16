Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in South Jersey News Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in South Jersey Police say someone's been breaking into businesses and stealing anything they can get their hands on in South Jersey. Police are trying to stop down these smash-and-grab burglaries.

It was the early morning hours of May 8, when cops say the man first got into several businesses in West Deptford before surveillance video captured him breaking into Picasso's Pizza shop in Mantua Township smashing the door with a stone. A manager inside says the man did not take anything.

Minutes later, police say the man busted in the front door at Rita's Water Ice and stole some money before running off.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20's under 6' thin build. He was wearing black and gray pants and a jacket with a small reflective stripe horizontal stripe on the the lower back. The suspect has utilized a stone or flashlight to break the windows at these locations. Anyone with information should contact their local police departments or contact Detective Sergeant Brucker.