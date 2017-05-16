Civil rights lawyer poised to be Philadelphia DA

A civil rights lawyer who has defended Black Lives Matter and Occupy Philadelphia protesters is poised to become Philadelphia's next district attorney.

Larry Krasner has never worked as a prosecutor. But he benefited from a $1.5 million donation from liberal billionaire George Soros to an independent political action committee that ran commercials and sent out canvassers in support of his candidacy.

Krasner strongly opposes the death penalty and mass incarceration.

He defeated a crowded field that included veteran prosecutors and a former city manager to win the nomination in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

Incumbent Democrat Seth Williams is not running for a third term amid federal bribery charges.

Krasner will face the lone Republican candidate, Beth Grossman, in the fall.

In the city controller's race, former mayoral aide Rebecca Rhynhart defeated incumbent Alan Butkovitz for the Democratic nomination.