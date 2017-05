Motorcyclist hits pedestrian on N. Broad Street News Motorcyclist hits pedestrian on N. Broad Street There’s a traffic alert on N. Broad Street in Nicetown. Police say a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian, who had to be rushed to the hospital.

- There’s a traffic alert on N. Broad Street in Nicetown.

You’ll want to avoid the area by Hunting Park Avenue, which is the 4700 block.

Police say a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian, who had to be rushed to the hospital.

It happened shortly before 5:30am.

The motorcycle’s driver stayed at the scene.

We don’t yet know the victim’s condition or what led up to the crash.