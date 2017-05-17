Taking SEPTA Regional Rail? Be prepared to wait

- SEPTA has announced all of its Regional Rail lines are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes because of a problem with overhead wires near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.

Instead, it’s running shuttle bus service is operating between the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station and Fern Rock in both directions, to accommodate Elkins Park and Melrose Park passengers getting on and off between them. All trains at Jenkintown are boarding on the outbound platform until further notice. From Warminster, inbound Train #423 will originate from Fern Rock Transportation Center.

On the Paoli/Thorndale Line, outbound train #515 will express from Center City to Paoli and terminate at Malvern. Inbound train #550 will originate from Malvern.

On the Wilmington/Newark Line, outbound train #3223 will express from University City to Marcus Hook, then make local stops to Wilmington.

On the Airport Line, outbound train #421 is canceled between Center City and the airport. Train #423 will be next train, departing Suburban Station at 9:55AM.

