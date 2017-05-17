16-year-old on dirt bike killed in crash with SUV

- A 16-year-old boy is dead after the dirt bike he was riding on a city street smashed into a sport-utility vehicle.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately release the rider's name, but say the bike wasn't registered for street riding, and the young driver ran a red light.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small added, the boy wasn't wearing a helmet and had been seen riding recklessly elsewhere on Tuesday night. The deadly crash happened about 10:30pm.

The boy died of head trauma at a hospital. The driver of the SUV wasn't hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.