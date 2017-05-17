Judge in deadly church shooting case won't reconsider prison sentence

- A judge has refused to reconsider a 10- to 20-years prison sentence for a man who fatally shot another churchgoer during Sunday services in a Philadelphia suburb.

Montgomery County Judge Gary Silow on Tuesday also refused to reverse the voluntary manslaughter conviction of 46-year-old Mark Storms, of Lansdale. A jury also convicted him of reckless endangerment in the April 2016 death of 27-year-old Robert Braxton III.

Investigators said Braxton became disruptive in Keystone Fellowship Church in North Wales and Storms ordered him to leave, showing him a concealed weapons permit and a handgun. They said Braxton punched Storms who then shot Braxton twice while about 300 worshippers gathered.

Storms has claimed the shooting was self-defense and now has 30 days to file a Superior Court appeal.