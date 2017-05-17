Judge in deadly church shooting case won't reconsider prison sentence

Convicted: Mark Storms
Convicted: Mark Storms

Posted:May 17 2017 10:07AM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:08AM EDT

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has refused to reconsider a 10- to 20-years prison sentence for a man who fatally shot another churchgoer during Sunday services in a Philadelphia suburb.

   Montgomery County Judge Gary Silow on Tuesday also refused to reverse the voluntary manslaughter conviction of 46-year-old Mark Storms, of Lansdale.  A jury also convicted him of reckless endangerment in the April 2016 death of 27-year-old Robert Braxton III.
 
   Investigators said Braxton became disruptive in Keystone Fellowship Church in North Wales and Storms ordered him to leave, showing him a concealed weapons permit and a handgun. They said Braxton punched Storms who then shot Braxton twice while about 300 worshippers gathered.
 
   Storms has claimed the shooting was self-defense and now has 30 days to file a Superior Court appeal.
App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories