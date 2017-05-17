School bus flips in hit-and-run; 14 students taken to hospital News School bus flips in hit-and-run; 14 students taken to hospital There has been another bus accident involving students. It's the second this week that a bus ended up on its side, but Wednesday morning's was a hit-and-run -- and the driver responsible is still on the loose.

- There has been another bus accident involving students. It’s the second this week that a bus ended up on its side, but Wednesday morning’s was a hit-and-run -- and the driver responsible is still on the loose.

Authorities say a school bus in Lancaster County flipped onto its side, sending 14 students and the bus driver to the hospital. Two of those students suffered trauma injuries, and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports one of them was ejected from the bus and airlifted to a local hospital.

Emergency responders said the Lancaster Mennonite school bus was taking students to school when the crash happened just before 8am in East Lampeter Township. If you’re familiar with the area, it was in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

A witness told WGAL-TV a vehicle was trying to pass an oversized load, and it collided with that oversized load’s escort vehicle – then spun into the bus before driving away. Police are looking for a white, newer-model sedan.

The 14 students, the bus driver and another driver were all taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Its spokesperson John Lines said two students with trauma injuries were being transferred to children's hospitals and everyone else was treated and released.

Monday, dozens of eighth-graders from Charles W. Henry School in West Mount Airy were headed for a field trip in Washington, DC, when their bus flipped on I-95 in northeastern Maryland. Four children and a teacher remain hospitalized. Police say a car that tried to pass the bus clipped it.