Son of family who adopted girl without limbs dealt devastating cancer diagnosis

- A Utah family whose blog post about the adoption of their 3-year-old daughter went viral was dealt a devastating blow recently when their young son, who is also adopted, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Adrianne and Jason Stewart, who first adopted 6-year-old Joshua from the Philippines, later returned to adopt 3-year-old Maria who was born without limbs. The couple are also parents to two biological daughters, ages 13 and 11, and shared their adoptive experience on the Facebook page “Love What Matters.”

According to an April 24 post on the family’s public Facebook page, in March the Stewarts took Joshua to an urgent care facility for a suspected case of the flu. In April, subsequent testing led to a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“They ran a leukemia test and it came back positive with signs of a really aggressive cancer,” Adrianne told PEOPLE. “So with aggressive leukemia, comes aggressive treatment.”

A GoFundMe page has been set-up. If you wish to donate, please click here.

