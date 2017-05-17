Police officer volunteers to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy

- A Wisconsin police officer has gone above and beyond the call of duty for a local 8-year-old, who will receive one of her kidneys in June. It all started in December, when Milton police deputy Lindsey Bittorf saw a post from Jackson Arneson’s mom on Facebook and felt moved to help, CBS News reported.

Jackson went in for a routine kidney appointment the end of November,” Kristi Goll, Jackson’s mom, wrote on her Facebook page. “At this appointment, his labs showed his kidney function is still decreasing and the doctors are in talks of activating him on the deceased donor list for a kidney transplant.”

Goll then requested if any of her friends or followers would be willing to get tested to see if they met the O+ blood type requirement for a living donor, as doctors said it would be a better match for Jackson than a deceased donor. The post was shared more than 1,500 times and caught the attention of Bittorf, who had never met the family before.

