Family makes plea to find son's killer News Family makes plea to find son's killer A plea tonight from the family of a man murdered in Center City. Michael Hagan would have turned 37 years old today, but someone who is still out there cut his life short. The pain isn't any easier for the family nearly five years later.

- A plea tonight from the family of a man murdered in Center City. Michael Hagan would have turned 37 years old today, but someone who is still out there cut his life short. The pain isn't any easier for the family nearly five years later.

"People say they want justice but you just want to scream because of the injustice of all this."

Heartache for Carol and Mike Hagan as they remember their murdered son Michael on his birthday.

The Hagans have been blessed with two grandchildren, including one who bears Michael's name but the void in their life remains.

"You can't take another person's life and give us our son back. There's no justice in it. But somebody has to be accountable for it," his mom said.

In July of 2012, Michael was shot and killed at 4th and Lombard in Society Hill after a night out with friends. Nearly 5 years later, no arrest. The killer is still out there. Even today, homicide detectives say they have no leads.

Michael's father who's recovering from a recent heart attack says the best birthday gift for Michael would be a tip from the public.

In the meantime, the Hagans reached out on Facebook, asking friends to remember Michael for his good heart by doing a random act of kindness in his memory.

"I think it's a good way to keep Michael's memory alive and just what he stood for. He was always so generous and kind to everybody."

There's a $50,000 reward being offered leading to information on the killer.