Tractor-trailer driver killed when truck flipped

- A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer has roads in Montgomery County near Eagleville closed.

Police told FOX 29 News the driver carrying a load of milk was headed southbound on S. Park Avenue when the truck flipped onto the driver’s side.

The driver hit a pole, brought down power lines, landed in a ditch and was killed.

Park Avenue is closed between Ridge Pike and Egypt Road.

The road will need to stay closed for the investigation, removing the tractor-trailer, cleaning the road and putting the power lines back up.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests using N. Trooper Road to Egypt Road, or Eagleville Road. Park Avenue will be closed for hours.

