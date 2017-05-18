Wawa to offer mobile ordering service

WAWA, Pa. (WTXF) - When you gotta have your Wawa and not a moment to spare, the convenience store chain has become more convenient. You just have to be a Wawa Rewards members.

Mobile ordering is now available for Wawa Rewards members at all stores across its six-state operating area through the Wawa mobile app.

Just order your favorite Wawa built-to-order food and beverages through your mobile device -- ahead of time -- whenever and wherever you want.

“We recognize that our customers are increasingly busy and constantly on-the-go,” said Jim Morey, Wawa’s Executive Vice President. “And by offering mobile ordering, we will be able to offer a convenience that allows our customers to order wherever they are, at any time they want.”

Also with the Wawa app, you can pay in-store with a registered gift card, check your balance and earn Wawa Rewards.

Wawa says according to a recent survey of its Rewards members, more than 67 percent of those responding said they’ve ordered or purchased food using their phone within the last month.

