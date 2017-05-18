Officer trying to help armed stranded driver ends up shooting him

Posted:May 18 2017 09:48AM EDT

Updated:May 18 2017 11:04AM EDT

LITTLETON, Colo. (WTXF/STORYFUL) - Police in Littleton, Colorado, released bodycam footage showing an officer-involved shooting that took place last Saturday, May 13.

In the video, a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy identified as Brad Proulx can be seen near an SUV that was on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office reportedly said Proulx pulled over to help.

But as he made his way around the vehicle, driver Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas got out with a weapon, and allegedly attacked.

Retreating, Dep. Proulx discharged his weapon. He screamed “get on the ground” repeatedly and ended up hitting Rivas-Maestas, who was taken to hospital.

Rivas-Maestas will face assault charges when he gets discharged, according to Littleton Police Cmdr. Trent Cooper.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories