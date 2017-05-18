Suspect in Tampa-area mosque fire seen on surveillance [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Hillsborough County Sheriff via Storyful News Suspect in Tampa-area mosque fire seen on surveillance There's now security camera footage of the suspect in February's arson attack on a mosque in near Tampa, Fla.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the video -- shot Feb. 24 -- shows the suspect carrying a large container and a rope as he approaches the mosque.

Then, you can see he tries twice but cannot ignite the large container using the rope and fire accelerant.

But on his third attempt, and out of the camera frame, the suspect manages to set fire to the container. You can see fire and smoke, just under a minute in.

The arson caused damage to the mosque and lab test results confirmed gasoline was present at the fire scene.