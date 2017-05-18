1 dead after car crashes into Times Square crowd News Times Square crash One person is dead and as many as 20 others hurt after a car driving the wrong direction on 7th Avenue in Times Square jumped a curb and plowed into pedestrians before catching on fire.

The out-of-control car crashed into a sidewalk on Thursday morning. It happened at Broadway and W. 45th. The maroon Honda sedan was left on top of a pole at the intersection after the incident.

A witness says people were screaming as the car ran into people. She says several people were run over. Other people started running in the chaos.

The Associated Press reported that police did not suspect a link to terrorism in connection with the incident but the White House says that President Donald Trump has been "made aware" of the incident.

The 26-year-old Hispanic driver was in custody according to Fox 5 News and he was being tested for alcohol. The Associated Press reported that the man has a history of driving while intoxicated. That information was not immediately confirmed by Fox 5 News.

Police had backed up crowds from the area had removed several items from the suspect's vehicle as part of the investigation.

7th Avenue was closed in both directions between W. 42nd St. and W. 57th Streets. Several other streets in the normally busy area were also closed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was enroute to the scene. Police asked people to avoid Times Square because the emergency activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Car drove up on the sidewalk on Broadway & 43rd in NYC headed right toward where I was walking. Fortunately I was able to duck into a building as it sped by and crashed. At least 6 people are injured. Please pray for them. A post shared by Elizabeth Long (@lizlong88) on May 18, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

