Suspect: Left, entering and leaving dollar store; Middle, at Dunkin Donuts; Right, punching dollar store employee in face News Police want suspect in 2 robberies in 7 hours Police are looking for a man they say help up two different stores in one day. That was a week ago, Saturday, May 6.

The second incident was more violent.

Police say at 1pm, he went to the Family Dollar Store at 57th and Walnut streets “and waited in line, acting as if he was going to make a purchase. When the suspect reached the counter he pointed an unknown object from under his shirt at an employee, a 26 year-old-female, demanding cigarettes and money from the cash register. As the suspect was leaving the store, he was confronted by a second employee, a 36 year-old-female, who he punched in the face several times then fled the area with cigarettes and an unknown amount of money, and was last seen south on Alden Street.”

The suspect was described as 40 to 45-years-old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, weighing 150-160 lbs., balding hair, a beard with some gray, and he was wearing a royal blue pullover hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Earlier, at 6:25am, police say he went to the Dunkin Donuts shop in the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue and tried to buy something with a credit card. Then, he put “his hand inside his pocket simulating a weapon, announces a robbery, demanding money from the employee, a 36 year-old-female. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect the suspect climbed onto the counter and took $135 from the cash register then fled and was last seen west on Baltimore Avenue. No injuries were reported during this incident.”

The suspect was described as 5’8” tall with a having a full beard, wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, dark jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and boots.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.